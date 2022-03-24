By Asheesh Goyal

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 24 (ANI): In the first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after taking over as CM for the consecutive term, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided to form a committee of experts for the implementation of the 'Uniform Civil Code' in the state.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Properties Sheltering Terrorists To Be Attached.

Chief Minister Dhami said the new government decided in the first cabinet meeting that a committee of jurists, retired judges, enlightened people of the society and other stakeholders would be constituted to prepare a draft of 'Uniform Civil Code' for the state of Uttarakhand.

The scope of this Uniform Civil Code will be equal law on matters like marriage-divorce, real estate and succession for all citizens irrespective of religion.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Extends Validity of Learner’s Licenses Till May 31.

Dhami said that this Uniform Civil Code would be an important step towards fulfilling the dreams of the framers of the Constitution and would give shape to the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an effective step in the direction of Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which introduces the concept of the Uniform Civil Code for all citizens of the country.

"The Supreme Court has also stressed on its implementation from time to time. Also, in this important decision, we will also get inspiration from the state of Goa which has set an example in the country by implementing a kind of Uniform Civil Code," he said.

According to Dhami, the implementation of the 'Uniform Civil Code' at the earliest in Uttarakhand will strengthen equal rights for all citizens of the state. "This will increase social harmony in the state, promote gender justice, empower women empowerment, and at the same time help preserve the exceptional cultural spiritual identity of Devbhoomi, its environment. The 'Uniform Civil Code' of Uttarakhand will stand as an example for other states as well," he emphasized.

The committee of experts, intellectuals and stakeholders will be headed by a retired Judge or Chief Justice of the Supreme Court/High Court. It is proposed to constitute, through a notification in the Gazette, the Government of Uttarakhand will constitute a committee as above, in which its composition, terms of reference etc will also be mentioned.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand and won 47 seats in the 70-member assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)