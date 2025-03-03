Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday annoucned that the government will provide financial assistance to 45 writers this year and said it reflects our resolve towards the preservation of literature and culture.

"Along with Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan, 21 new Sahitya awards were announced. This year, we have decided to provide financial assistance to 45 writers. This is not just financial assistance, but it is a symbol of our commitment, our resolve, our objective towards the preservation of literature and culture...," CM Dhami said.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: 4 Men Break Into House, Sedate Owner and Mutilate His Private Parts; Motive Remains Unclear.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami participated in the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman -2024' ceremony organized by Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan and honored various litterateurs and linguists.

Addressing the ceremony, CM Dhami said that the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman ceremony symbolizes our literary tradition, creative consciousness, and deep respect for word-seekers."This platform is dedicated to all those great personalities who have given direction to the society with their writings and given a new identity to the culture of Uttarakhand," the CM said.

Also Read | None Should Be Excluded From Judicial Service Due to Disability, Says Supreme Court.

While honoring Subhash Pant with Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan, Uttarakhand's highest literary honor, he said that Pant is a source of inspiration for the entire Hindi literary world.

The Chief Minister said that the litterateurs being honored have enriched the cultural and literary heritage of Uttarakhand through their creativity.

"The land of Devbhoomi has always been a wonderful center of creativity, knowledge and culture, where the light of ideas has worked to inspire the society in every era," CM Dhami said.

He said that the natural beauty of Uttarakhand inspires countless writers, poets and thinkers. From this state, Sumitranandan Pant ji connected the country and the world through words and Shailesh Matiyani ji got the honor of being called 'Premchand of the mountains'.

CM Dhami said that literature is the real mirror of the society, which works to highlight its culture, values and ideas.

"Writers are thinkers, guides and motivators of the society. Poets and creators also actively participated in India's freedom movement. Countless litterateurs associated with writing and creation have also contributed to the establishment of Uttarakhand," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)