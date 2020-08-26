Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Uttarakhand police has recorded statements of the sister-in-law of the woman who had accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of sexual harassment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anuj Kumar, who is investigating the case, told ANI that they have also sent a notice to the husband of the woman who had accused the MLA.

Meanwhile, the official said that police have recorded the complaint of the woman in the General Diary (GD) and are conducting investigations based on the same.

The DSP had earlier said that if necessary police will conduct the DNA test of Negi. On Saturday, police had questioned Negi in connection with the matter.

The police had also questioned witnesses in connection with the high profile matter on Monday.Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar had earlier said that the wife of the BJP MLA has filed an FIR alleging blackmail by the woman.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had previously released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. (ANI)

