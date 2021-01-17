Bengaluru/Chikkaballapura (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be conducted at more centers from Monday onwards, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K.Sudhakar, on Sunday.

He was speaking to the media after visiting the vaccination programme at Manipal hospital here today.

"62 per cent of the designated people receiving vaccination on day one is a hopeful development. No side effect reported anywhere. Dr. Sudarshan Ballal also took the vaccination and he is doing absolutely well. People should have faith in the vaccine. Those who got the vaccination should follow the guidelines. Resistance will be developed in the body 10 days after receiving the second dose. Till then one should adhere to the safety guidelines," he said.

As many as 4,200 people will be vaccinated in Manipal hospital. Vaccination is conducted in an efficient manner here, the State Health Minister added.

"Hospital sources say that it is possible to vaccinate 70 per cent of the designated people today. If anybody misses out for various reasons, he or she can avail the opportunity in the coming days," said Dr. Sudhakar.

Opposition parties will keep commenting for their publicity. They must prove what they say, said the Minister. (ANI)

