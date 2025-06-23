Lucknow, Jun 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh BJP has issued a show cause notice to party MLA Rajeev Singh in connection with a dispute between passengers onboard the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express.

The BJP has sought a reply within seven days from the legislator from Babina constituency in Jhansi district.

Also Read | Supreme Court Flags Lack of Guidelines for Children of Single Mothers To Avail OBC Certificates; Final Hearing on July 22.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the altercation occurred on Thursday evening, allegedly over changing seats and objectionable sitting posture inside the train. The situation escalated at Jhansi station, where a passenger was allegedly assaulted by some individuals linked to the ruling party MLA.

In the notice dated June 22, the general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, Govind Narayan Shukla, said, "From social media and the media, information has been obtained about your behaviour in a train. Your behaviour has had an adverse effect on the image of the party, which comes in the category of indiscipline."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Woman Suffering From Skin Cancer Dumped by Grandson in Pile of Garbage in Aarey Colony, Admitted to Cooper Hospital After 8 Hours of Struggle; Probe Launched.

"As per the instructions of the state (BJP) president, a show cause notice is being issued to you. You can submit your clarification at the BJP state office within seven days. If there is a delay in getting the clarification and in case of not getting a satisfactory answer, the party will take stringent action," Shukla said.

A non-cognisable report (NCR) was lodged by Singh in connection with the dispute on June 20.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that while travelling with his wife and son, a co-passenger behaved indecently. When objected to, the man allegedly misbehaved with his family and later called others at Jhansi station, who also behaved abusively.

According to initial accounts, the clash allegedly began when a passenger refused to vacate a seat upon being asked, allegedly by Singh or his supporters. The passenger was later assaulted, with the attackers believed to be linked to the MLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)