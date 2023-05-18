Bhubaneswar, May 18: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday lauded the launch of the state's first Vande Bharat Express train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it is one step closer towards the aspiration of Bullet trains in the country.

"The introduction of the Vande Bharat train is one step closer towards our aspiration of Bullet trains in India. I am sure, with your leadership, we should soon have our own Bullet trains," Patnaik said on the occasion of the launch of the Vande Bharat train from Puri to Howrah. Odisha’s First Vande Bharat Express Between Puri and Howrah Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Notably, India is working on its Bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Patnaik, on the occasion also suggested several new projects for the state including two new Vande Bharat Trains and sought the support of the Prime Minister for early implementation of the same. India’s Speed, Progress Can Be Seen Whenever Vande Bharat Train Runs, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Patnaik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching several railway projects in Odisha, during the launch of Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Kolkata today, and said that the implementation of the new projects which he asked for will benefit the people of the state.

"I would take this opportunity to request Prime Minister for the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Rourkela connecting Sambalpur and another connecting Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad which will facilitate faster movement of passengers between these important cities, for the benefit of our aspiring people," Patnaik said.

Saying that the state government is developing Puri as an international heritage centre, he said that it is the first city in India to have a 100 per cent drink-from-tap facility.

"Recently, I met the Prime Minister and had a detailed discussion on the proposed Shree Jagannath Puri International Airport at Puri. We will incorporate all the suggestions given by the Prime Minister for making it a world-class seaside Airport," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that with the cooperation and support of the Prime Minister, the airport will be ready within 3 to 4 years, and PM Modi will come to Shreekhetra to dedicate the Shree Jagannath Puri International Airport.

Further, he also requested sanctioning of Puri-Konark's new railway line which will connect two iconic marvels of our state. He informed that state of Odisha offers 50 per cent of the construction cost and the entire land cost for the project, making it extremely profitable for Railways.

He further said that Odisha has always been very proactive in supporting railway projects in the state. The Chief Minister also requested for early introduction of passenger services in both the Angul-Sukinda line and the Haridaspur-Paradip line to meet the aspirations of the people of these districts. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the PM for the new projects.

