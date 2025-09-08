Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Devotees in Varanasi took a holy dip in the River Ganga and offered prayers on Monday morning, following the total lunar eclipse that occurred the previous night.

The total lunar eclipse commenced at 8:58 pm and lasted until 2:25 am across India.

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the Moon to darken. This alignment occurs during an eclipse season, approximately every six months, during the full moon phase when the Moon's orbital plane is closest to the Earth's orbital plane.

This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned with Earth between the other two, which can happen only on the night of a full moon when the Moon is near either lunar node. The type and length of a lunar eclipse depend on the Moon's proximity to the lunar node.

Excitement swept across parts of India on Sunday night, as thousands gathered in cities to witness the celestial event, also popularly known as the "Blood Moon".

In Bengaluru, large crowds gathered at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to witness the spectacle. Sahana, an early visitor, said, "It was not fully red, but I could see the moon in a light grey shade. It was nice. It was a good experience. I am waiting for 11 PM to watch the blood moon," said Sahana, who reached the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to watch the Total Lunar Eclipse.

In the national capital, Delhiites braved cloudy skies to gather at the Nehru Planetarium.

"It is covered with clouds right now. We are very excited to witness the lunar eclipse and see the detailed process of how it happens..." said a woman who reached Nehru Planetarium to watch the Total Lunar Eclipse.

In Kolkata, students and astronomy enthusiasts assembled at the Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha in Jadavpur. For many, it was their first time witnessing the event.

"This is the first time I have witnessed a Total Lunar Eclipse. The Blood Moon is one of the most interesting phenomena I have researched and heard about... this live experience is extremely immersive," said Riya Bhattacharjee, a student.

Adding a scientific perspective, Sandip Chakraborti, Director of the Indian Centre for Space Physics, said from West Medinipur, "Today, Sun, Earth and Moon are on the same line... this is a rare event that happened on 31st January, 2018 and the next time, it will happen on 31st December, 2028..." (ANI)

