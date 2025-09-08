New Delhi, September 8: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) parliamentary group leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu has called a meeting today at his residence, 50 Ashoka Road, with all party MPs to discuss strategies to ensure the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the upcoming polls. The meeting is scheduled for noon and aims to secure "the victory of Radhakrishnan with maximum votes." Meanwhile, another NDA ally, Shiv Sena, is also holding a meeting on the same issue. Shiv Sena parliamentary leader Shrikanth Shinde has called a meeting at his residence on Monday at 12:30 PM. Shinde has instructed all Shiv Sena MPs to reach Delhi by Sunday night to participate. Vice President Elections 2025: Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Extends Support to Justice B Sudershan Reddy in VP Polls.

The discussions are expected to focus on securing maximum votes in favour of Radhakrishnan. Shinde has also briefed the party MPs about the voting process and necessary precautions during polling. The Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and NDA's nominee CP Radhakrishnan. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is organising a 'Sansad Karyalaya' from September 7-8, will also hold a practice session for its MPs on Monday to guide them on the voting process. Vice-President Elections 2025: Shiv Sena, NCP Support to Nomination of CP Radhakrishnan As NDA Candidate for VP Polls.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952. As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)