India News | VCs of Bengal Universities Submit Resolution on Final Semester Exams, Mamata to Take Final Call

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said vice-chancellors of state universities have submitted a resolution on the modalities of holding final semester exams in the wake of the COVID-19 scenario, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take the final call over the issue.

Chatterjee said all stakeholders are of the opinion that the health and safety of students, teachers and non- teaching staff cannot be compromised in any way, Chatterjee told reporters here.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 56,740 With 1,383 New Cases and 69 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The education department will issue an advisory for universities and affiliated colleges on the road ahead, but it will not interfere in their academic autonomy, he said.

The minister said state universities are also in touch with higher educational institutions outside West Bengal to get an idea about how they are planning their academic activities for the year.

Also Read | Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna.

Chatterjee maintained that state-run/aided schools will remain closed in July, an announcement earlier made by the chief minister.

Meanwhile, a Calcutta University official said B Tech and M Tech final semester exams will be held online, including evaluation of projects and end-semester interviews.

"We will chalk out modalities of other courses by July in consultation with the higher education department," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)