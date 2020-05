India News | Vehicle-borne IED Blast Averted in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, May 28 (PTI) A vehicle-borne IED blast was averted as security forces detected a car fitted with explosives in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was safely defused.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Repprts 3 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally in State Rises to 276: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

"A major incident of a vehicle borne #IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by #Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army," the Kashmir zone police wrote on its Twitter handle.

According to sources, a white coloured private car was flagged by security forces at a mobile vehicle check point but the driver sped away.

Also Read | HSSLC Exam 2020 Date: Mizoram Class-12 Board Exams to Resume on June 16.

They said the security forces fired few shots at the car, which they found abandoned some distance away.

During checking, an IED was found fitted in the vehicle, which was later defused, the sources said.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)