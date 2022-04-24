New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A vendor has no right to occupy the place of vending and keep his articles there round the clock, and they should leave with all belongings after vending hours are over, the Delhi High Court has said.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, dealing with an application by a set of street vendors from the Okhla Industrial Area seeking to be made parties to the proceedings concerning the removal of encroachment there, said a certificate of vending only entitles the street vendor to vend in terms of the conditions on which the licence is granted and they can therefore use the allotted site only during the hours provided for in the vending licence.

"The vendor has no right to occupy the place of vending round the clock and to keep his/her articles at the place of vending continuously. He could only come to the vending site allotted to him during the hours of vending which is permitted under the terms of the licence, and he should leave the place at the end of such hours, with all his belongings and goods," the bench, also comprising Justice Navin Chawla, said.

In the application, the applicants claimed that on account of the court's order passed last month in which it directed the removal of encroachments, they would be uprooted from their place of vending and hence, sought a direction to restrain the action.

The court opined that the application was without any merit and dismissed it while observing that it has only directed the removal of encroachment in the area, and the vendors claimed to be in possession of certificates of vending issued by the authorities.

"This application has been moved by a set of street vendors who claim that they have been issued certificates of vending by the corporation.. Vide our order dated 24.03.2022, we have only directed removal of encroachments in the area. A certificate of vending only entitles the street vendor to vend in terms of the conditions on which the licence is granted," the court stated.

On March 24, the court had directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and other authorities concerned to take action to remove unauthorised construction and encroachment on public land in the Okhla Industrial Area.

The order was passed on a PIL, initiated on its own by the court, over the issue of illegal construction and encroachment on public land in the area.

The PIL committee of the high court had recommended that a July 7, 2017 letter by an individual be treated as a PIL in which he had complained against illegal construction and encroachment on public land in the industrial area.

It was alleged in the letter that the illegal construction was not removed by the authorities despite judicial orders, and that the local people of the area were facing issues due to illegal grabbing of public land and roads.

