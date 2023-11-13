New Delhi, November 13: Senior communist leader Basudeb Acharia died on Monday at the age of 81 in Hyderabad. Acharia was suffering from old-age-related illnesses and was admitted to a private hospital. The CPI (M) leader was born on July 11, 1942, in Purulia. He was elected to the Lok Sabha nine times from 1980 to 2009 from Purulia West Bengal.

In 2014, he was defeated by Trinamool Congress candidate Munmun Sen in the Bankura constituency. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condoled the demise of the veteran leader and called him a leader of "formidable strength". Veteran CPI Leader Basudeb Acharia Passes Away in Hyderabad.

She took to X and wrote, "Saddened at the demise of the veteran Left leader and former MP Basudeb Acharia. He was a trade union leader and Parliamentarian of formidable strength and his departure will cause significant loss in public life. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

