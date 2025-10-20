New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) distributed sweets and firecrackers to children in slum areas of Delhi on the occasion of Diwali.

Surendra Gupta, General secretary, VHP Delhi, said the initiative began at the Asdhoka Sewa Basti in East of Kailash and will be carried out at multiple locations across the national capital.

Also Read | Diwali Samvat 2082: Nifty, Sensex End Samvat 2081 on Strong Note With 6% Return.

"We are distributing sweets to the children at Ashoka Sewa Basti...VHP is celebrating Diwali at the Sewa Bastis at various locations in Delhi..." Gupta said.

The Diwali campaign was initiated in the presence of affluent members of the society, such as Rajendra Sharda, to celebrate the festival with the poorer sections of the society and bring happiness to them. The VHP set a large counter with dozens of boxes of sweets and firecrackers to distribute amongst children.

Also Read | AWS Down: Amazon Web Services Global Outage Disrupts AI Platforms, E-Commerce Sites, Websites and Online Games.

Spiritual leader Ishika Taneja, who also attended the event, extended festive greetings and her happiness at being part of the event.

"I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of #Diwali2025...I have come to the Basti to celebrate Diwali with the children. VHP gave me this opportunity to celebrate Diwali with the children at the Basti...I am feeling very happy..." she said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the firecracker restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) ahead of Diwali, allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 21.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the bursting of green firecrackers, with timings limited to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm. The apex court stated that a "balanced approach" is necessary between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment.

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting bursting of green firecrackers in moderation while not compromising with the environment," said the bench.

It also ordered that the Police authority constitute a patrolling team to ensure that only permitted products with QR codes are sold.

The use of firecrackers, not approved by NEERI as approved green crackers, shall not be permitted, it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)