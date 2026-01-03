Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], January 3 (ANI): The MoUs worth Rs 8,500 crore were signed with 334 MSME units during the district-level Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference that was held at Gandhidham in Kutch.

Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia on Friday inaugurated the conference.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on January 4, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Addressing the gathering at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Centre here, the Minister stated that despite natural calamities, the people of Kutch have transformed the region into a centre of development.

Backed by the government's vision, Kutch has emerged as a central industrial hub and a model of transformation. According to the minister, once affected by water scarcity and unemployment, Kutch today generates employment for people from across the country and is leading in tourism, agriculture, industry, and renewable energy, while handling 40 per cent of India's cargo. In the programme, investors were invited to partner in Kutch's future growth across sectors, including electronic components, green hydrogen, data centres, and the blue economy.

Also Read | UTS App To Discontinue From March 1; Mumbai Local Train Commuters Can Book Tickets, Season Passes Via RailOne.

Speaking on the development of Dholera, he praised the Prime Minister's vision on turning challenges into opportunities. He noted that India became a vaccine hub by rapidly developing and delivering vaccines during the COVID period.

Similarly, the country is preparing to overcome challenges in the semiconductor and electronics sectors to achieve self-reliance and global leadership. He said that achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat requires self-reliance across all industries.

Highlighting Kutch's vast potential, he invited investors to partner in future-focused sectors. He noted that with emerging fields such as AI, quantum technology, and biotechnology, Gujarat has strengthened its readiness through advanced research centres and Excellence labs.

Emphasising sustainable development, he also called for the creation of world-class nurseries and urged industries to support efforts to increase green cover in Kutch.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State (MoS) for Higher and Technical Education Trikam Chhanga said that Vibrant Gujarat was launched by the then Chief Minister and the present Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and has now expanded to a district-level organisation.

He congratulated the Kutch district administration and local entrepreneurs on the initiative and noted that the Prime Minister had transformed development into a movement and revitalised Kutch.

He said that Kutch continues to progress, with improved infrastructure, industrial and technological growth, and port development contributing to a reversal of migration. Recalling Kutch handicraft artisan Pabiben, he said that Kutch, once reliant on handicrafts and cottage industries, is now emerging as an industrial hub, with Vibrant initiatives attracting significant investment and creating employment opportunities. He urged citizens and industrialists to uphold ethical values while contributing to social and economic development.

On this occasion, Kutch-Morbi MP Vinodbhai Chavda said that Vibrant Gujarat was launched under the Prime Minister's long-term vision and that Kutch has greatly benefited from it. He noted that thousands of industrial units are now active in sectors such as ports, minerals, and chemicals, creating ample employment and attracting people from other states, which is a matter of pride for Kutch.

He added that Kutch is uniquely blessed with a desert, a sea, and hills, and, due to the Chief Minister's sustained efforts, has emerged as a leader in agriculture, industry, and tourism. He urged young entrepreneurs and investors to join the Vibrant programme in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Make in India and Local for Vocal.

Chairman of Deendayal Port SK Singh said that Gujarat, especially Kutch, will play a key role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. Owing to its strategic location and strong connectivity, Kutch is attracting investor interest. He noted that the port and maritime sector will make an essential contribution to this vision, adding that Kandla Port is leading in green hydrogen and shipbuilding. As these sectors expand, he invited investors to participate in the green hydrogen park in Kutch.

On this occasion, Kutch Collector Anand Patel said that Vibrant Gujarat, which started as a small initiative to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, has today grown into a strong platform. He noted that district-level Vibrant programmes and regional conferences will give a new direction to industrial development. He stated that, under the Prime Minister's vision, Kutch has become a land of opportunity.

Gandhidham Chamber of Commerce President Mahesh Punj, in his address, stated that under the Prime Minister's development vision, Kutch is emerging as a leader in key sectors, including renewable energy, green hydrogen, ports, chemicals and minerals, and tourism.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the significant opportunities that have come to Kutch as part of the development.

Additionally, DP World Director Parag Kochhar highlighted the importance of the blue economy, noted immense opportunities for port development in Kutch, and provided information on India Mart.

Manish Kiri of Kiri Industries stated that Kutch is emerging as Gujarat's economic powerhouse. With the development of green hydrogen, digital infrastructure, seawater-based industries, agriculture, and advanced marine chemical and mineral industries, Kutch's land is emerging as "industrial land" for investors.

At the conclusion of the programme, Kutch Management Association President Tejabhai Kangad delivered the vote of thanks.

In this programme, Gandhidham Chamber of Commerce participated as the event partner, while Deendayal Port Trust joined as the venue partner. Additionally, FOKIA and Kutch Management Association participated as knowledge partners.

This event was attended by District Panchayat President Janaksinh Jadeja, MLAs Kesubhai Patel, Maltiben Maheshwari, Pradyumansingh Jadeja, Aniruddhabhai Dave, former Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya, senior leader Devjibhai Varchand, Dhavalbhai Acharya, East Kutch SP Sagar Bagmar, Gandhidham Commissioner Manish Gurwani, GRIT Joint CEO Stuti Charan, ARM Ashish Dhaniya, Joint Commissioner of IndustriesKanak Der, along with a large number of industrialists and students. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)