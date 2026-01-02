Mumbai, January 3: In an important change impacting daily suburban commuters, Indian Railways will discontinue season ticket booking services on the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app from March 1. Going forward, Mumbai local train passengers and other suburban rail users will have to use the Rail One app to book tickets and season passes.

Season Pass Booking Shifted to Rail One

As per the Ministry of Railways, monthly, quarterly and half-yearly passes will be available exclusively on the Rail One app. These services were earlier accessible through UTS. Commuters holding valid passes booked via the UTS app can continue to travel until their pass expires. However, all renewals and fresh bookings after expiry must be done through Rail One. Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 as CSMT Rings in Midnight With Celebratory Honks (Watch Video).

Unreserved Ticket Booking Also Available

Apart from season passes, unreserved ticket booking for local and suburban trains is also available on Rail One. To promote cashless transactions, Railways has announced a 3 per cent discount on unreserved tickets booked via Rail One using digital payment modes such as UPI, debit cards and credit cards. This benefit will be available for six months, from January 14 to July 14, 2026. Mumbai: FOB Staircases at Kandivali and Vasai Road Stations To Remain Closed for Commuter Movement From December 29; Check Details.

How Commuters Can Switch From UTS

When users open the UTS app, they will see a notification prompting them to download the Rail One app from the Play Store or App Store. After completing registration and logging in, passengers can book monthly passes or unreserved tickets directly on the new platform. Offline season ticket booking at Passenger Reservation System counters at stations will continue.

Multiple Railway Services on One App

Rail One integrates several passenger services, including reserved and unreserved ticket booking, season passes, refunds, food ordering, live train running status, platform information, PNR checks and travel alerts. The move is expected to simplify daily travel for Mumbai local train commuters, for whom suburban railways remain a vital lifeline.

