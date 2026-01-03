Is There Sunday Mega Block on January 4, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Mumbai, January 2: Mumbai’s suburban rail network will face multiple service disruptions on Sunday, January 4, 2026, as Central Railway carries out a scheduled mega block for essential maintenance works. The block will affect the Central and Trans-Harbour lines, while the Harbour and Uran lines will remain unaffected. The Western Line will undergo a full-day block with several local services cancelled due to ongoing night blocks.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and check updated schedules, as diversions, delays, and cancellations are expected during the block hours. UTS App To Discontinue From March 1; Mumbai Local Train Commuters Can Book Tickets, Season Passes Via RailOne.

Central Line

A mega block will be imposed between Matunga and Mulund on the Up and Down slow lines from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm.

Down slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:14 hrs to 15:32 hrs will be diverted to the Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund. These trains will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund, and will be re-diverted to the slow line at Mulund. Services are expected to arrive around 15 minutes late.

Up slow line services departing Thane from 11:07 hrs to 15:51 hrs will be diverted to the Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga, halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion, before rejoining the slow line at Matunga. These services will also run approximately 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

No block announced.

All Harbour line services will operate as per the normal Sunday timetable.

Transharbour Line

A block will be in effect on the Thane–Vashi/Nerul section on both Up and Down lines from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. Mumbai: FOB Staircases at Kandivali and Vasai Road Stations To Remain Closed for Commuter Movement From December 29; Check Details.

Up and Down Trans-Harbour services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul will remain suspended during the block.

Down services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10:35 hrs to 16:07 hrs will remain cancelled.

Up services for Thane leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi from 10:25 hrs to 16:09 hrs will also remain cancelled.

Uran Line

No block announced.

All Uran line services will operate normally.

Western Line

A full-day block is in effect, with multiple local services cancelled.

As part of ongoing maintenance works, blocks are being undertaken from the night of December 30/31, 2025, to January 6, 2026:

• Up Fast line: 23:15 hrs to 03:15 hrs

• 5th line: 23:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs

Down Fast line: During shutdown margin

Western Railway suburban services will be impacted accordingly, and passengers are advised to remain alert for service updates.

Commuters are urged to follow official railway announcements and plan their Sunday travel with care to avoid inconvenience.

