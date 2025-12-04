New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): On the occasion of 54th Navy Day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to naval personnel and their families for "their selfless service and sacrifices."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the VP lauded the Indian Navy's commitment to securing the national interest, stating, "On the occasion of Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings to the brave men and women of the Indian Navy. Our Navy stands as a symbol of India's maritime strength, vigilance, and commitment to safeguarding our national interests."

"From securing our vast coastlines to ensuring peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, the Indian Navy continues to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, courage, and service. I salute all naval personnel, veterans, and their families for their selfless service and sacrifices. May you continue to inspire the nation with your valour and commitment," he added.

Celebrated annually on December 4, Navy Day honours naval personnels service to the nation, as on this day in 1971 the Indian Navy launched 'Operation Trident' during the Indo-Pakistan war. The surprise attack on Karachi harbor destroyed four Pakistani vessels and fuel storage crippling Pakistan's naval strength.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Navy Day wishes to naval personnel, honouring their service to the nation.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "Warm greetings to Indian Navy personnel, veterans and their families on Navy Day! The nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard our maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance and unwavering commitment. From securing trade routes and strengthening the blue economy to leading humanitarian missions, the Indian Navy embodies discipline, compassion and responsibility."

While PM Modi recalled his time aboard INS Vikrant in his message on X.

"Navy Day greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy. Our Navy is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. They safeguard our shores and uphold our maritime interests. In the recent years, our Navy has focussed on self-reliance and modernisation. This has enhanced our security apparatus. I can never forget this year's Diwali, which I spent with Naval personnel on board INS Vikrant. Wishing the Indian Navy the very best for their endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote. (ANI)

