Kolkata, December 04: The most-awaited Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as the Kolkata FF Result, for Thursday, December 04, 2025, will be announced today. The lottery has gained popularity among players and is generating excitement to a large extent. This popular Satta Matka-style lottery game, held exclusively in Kolkata, has become a daily attraction for players eager to test their luck. The Kolkata Fatafat Lottery (Kolkata FF Lottery) draws participation on a daily basis due to its unique format.

Each day, results are announced across eight rounds, known as “bazis”. The first round begins at 10:00 AM and running until 8:30 PM. Players can easily view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or Kolkata FF Result Chart for December 04 on official websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The local administration in Kolkata ensures the timely release of the Kolkata Fatafat Result, allowing players to check the live winning numbers of the Kolkata FF lottery online through the mentioned official links. Keep scrolling to stay informed with the latest Kolkata FF Result updates and access the full result chart. Kolkata Fatafat Result, December 03, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for December 04, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The players of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can view the full Kolkata Fatafat Result each day to see if fortune favours them today. The well-organised schedule clearly indicates the exact times and platforms where the results are published, ensuring players get timely updates. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Whether you are a frequent player or trying your luck for the first time, checking the results through the official online links is the best way to stay updated with the latest draws.

