New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to former Union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary, describing him as a multi-faceted personality who served the nation with distinction.

A politician, lawyer and a Union minister, Jaitley played many roles in his public life.

Also Read | BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University Releases Hall Tickets For Entrance Exams at bhuonline.in.

He died last year after prolonged illness.

"I pay my humble tributes to my friend, Shri Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary. Shri Jaitley was a multi-faceted personality and served the nation with distinction in various capacities," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Should Continue to Lead Congress When the Party Has Hit its Lowest Ebb, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)