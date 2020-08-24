Jaipur, Aug 24: Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that Sonia Gandhi, who is the interim Congress chief, should continue to lead the party at a juncture when it had hit its lowest ebb.

"News of 23 senior most Congress leaders writing a letter to Hon'ble CP is unbelievable and if it is true - it's very unfortunate. There was no need to go to the media. I strongly believe that Sonia Gandhi ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture," Gehlot said in a series of tweets on Sunday. CWC Meeting Today, Reports of Sonia Gandhi Resigning as Congress President 'False', Says Randeep Surjewala.

"She has always taken challenges head on. But if she has made up her mind - I believe @RahulGandhi should come ahead and be the Congress President as the country faces the biggest challenge to save our Constitution - Democracy," the Chief Minister asserted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).