Chandigarh, Jul 5 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Tuesday appointed Vijay Kumar Janjua as the new chief secretary replacing Anirudh Tewari.

Janjua, 1989-batch IAS officer, was serving as the Special Chief Secretary Jails and Special Chief Secretary Elections.

He has worked in various departments of Punjab, including rural development, industries, labour and animal husbandry. Janjua has also served in the Centre for three years as Director, Industries, in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

Notably, Anirudh Tewari had been appointed Punjab's Chief Secretary in September 2021 by then Congress dispensation when Charanjit Singh Channi had taken over as chief minister.

During Janjua's tenure as deputy commissioner of Fatehgarh Sahib district, he developed PRISM software with the help of the National Informatics Centre and introduced computerised registration of properties in Punjab, according to an official statement.

He was also instrumental in carrying out several reforms in Labour laws for improving the ease of doing business in Punjab, besides improving the investment scenario in the state, it said.

Anirudh Tewari has been posted as Director General, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, relieving Jaspreet Talwar, of the additional charge, as per the statement.

The government also issued transfer and posting orders for three more IAS officers.

KAP Sinha, the Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Taxation and in addition ACS, Finance, has been transferred and posted as ACS, Food Processing relieving Raji P Srivastava of the additional charge.

Ajoy Sharma, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, will also be Financial Commissioner, Taxation, in place of KAP Sinha.

Kumar Rahul, Secretary of Employment Generation and Training, will also be in addition to Secretary, General Administration and Coordination relieving Rajat Agarwal of the additional charge.

