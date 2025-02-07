New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Books by authors Tridip Suhurd, Vikas Swarup, and Upamanyu Chatterjee are among the shortlisted works in the fourth Kalinga Literature Festival (KLF) book award.

KLF book awards are given across seven categories in English and six in Hindi, celebrating literary works across diverse genres, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children's literature, business, translations, and debut works.

English author Vikas Swarup's "The Girl with the Seven Lives" Upamanyu Chatterjee's "Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life", Vikram Sampath's "Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799)", Manu S. Pillai's "Gods, Guns, and Missionaries: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity", Somnath Batabyal's "Red River", and Tridip Suhrud's "The Diary of Manu Gandhi (1946-1948)" are some of the shortlisted works.

Smarak Swain's "Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor's Guide to the New Economy", Ravi Chaudhry's "Capitalism to Peopleism" have also made it to the list.

“The KLF Book Awards are not just a recognition of literary talent but also a celebration of the diverse voices that enrich our cultural fabric. Creating this shortlist was no easy feat, and I applaud the efforts of our esteemed jurors. These works bridge the gaps between languages and cultures, reinforcing our mission to elevate the appreciation of literature across all readers," Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO of KLF, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Hindi, notable works such as Anant Vijay's "Over The Top: OTT ka Mayajaal", Vimal Chandra Pandey's "Dasasmedh", Garima Srivastava's "Hindi Navjagran: Itihas, Galp Aur Stree-Prashn", Shiv Balak Misra's "Gaanv Se Bees Postcard", Manisha Kulsherstha's "Vanya" have been named for the shortlist.

Prabhat Ranjan's "Kissagram", Bhagwandas Morwal's "Kans", Sarvesh Tiwari 'Shreemukh's "Poornahuti", Devi Prasad Mishra's "Koi Hai Jo" are also among the titles selected for the shortlist of the KLF book awards.

"The journey from longlist to shortlist has been incredibly challenging this year, given the extraordinary quality and depth of submissions. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our distinguished jury members, whose dedication and expertise have been instrumental in selecting the very best from an overwhelming pool of over 2,000 nominations," Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder and director of the Kalinga Literary Festival, said.

Each book category winner will be awarded Rs one lakh at a ceremony on February 15 at the India International Centre (IIC).

