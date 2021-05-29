Barabanki (UP) May 29 (PTI) Peeved at being refused ration for not undergoing Covid tests, villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district chased away a medical team with sticks, police said on Saturday.

The team of the Kothi community health centre was conducting tests on Friday at the ration shop in Kotwa village, around 50 km east of Lucknow.

Though some people got the tests done, others who came later refused to give samples. The shop owner said he would give them ration only after they got the tests done, but they did not relent, according to police.

As the shop owner kept on insisting, the villagers turned furious and brought out sticks from their homes. They chased away the health centre employees following a heated argument.

The villagers alleged that the team members were indulging in coercion and behaving indecently with women for not getting coronavirus tests done.

Kothi police station incharge Ritesh Kumar Pandey said a case had been lodged against five people on a complaint by the health team.

A search is on for the suspects, the officer added.

