India News | Virus: Thane Count 5701, Civic Official's Sons Test Positive

Thane, May 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district touched 5,701 on Sunday, with the two minor sons of a Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation official among the 314 ones who tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

The rise was 127 in Thane city, taking the count to 2,018, while two deaths took the toll to 67.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 2 Constables Suspended After Video of Them Thrashing Man Goes Viral.

In KDMC, the number of cases detected on Sunday was 46, while it was 85 in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The number of deaths in the district stood at 172.

Also Read | Eid 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Asks Citizens to Reaffirm Belief in Sharing and Caring for Vulnerable Sections.

"The cases in TMC are 2018, KDMC 773, MBMC 499, NMMC 1646," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)