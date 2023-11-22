Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Eight children sustained injuries after the autorickshaw carrying them to school on Wednesday morning collided with a moving lorry at the Sangam Sarath Theatre junction in Visakhapatnam

All the injured students of Bethany School have been hospitalised with one girl is in critical condition, officials said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Says Ashok Gehlot's Government Will Never Return to Power (Watch Video).

"An auto collided with a truck at Sangam Sarath Theatre junction. Eight schoolchildren were injured and shifted to the hospital. Four were discharged. Three are under treatment. The situation of one girl child is critical," said DCP Srinivas Rao.

A purported video of the accident captured on CCTV shows the auto turning turtle after it rams into the lorry and passersby rush to help.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 17-Year Old Boy Stripped Nude in Thane, Forced To Go on Road and Assaulted With Belts for Not Repaying Rs 300 Loan.

Meanwhile, seven children were injured after the auto in which they were travelling to school met with an accident under the PM Palem police station limits.

The injured children were shifted to a nearby hospital for first aid treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)