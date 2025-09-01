Patna (Bihar) [India], September 1 (ANI): The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' has started in Patna and is set to conclude on Monday. The 16-day yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, aimed at highlighting alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and irregularities in the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The yatra began on August 17 from Sasaram and has covered more than 1,300 kilometres, passing through 110 assembly constituencies across 25 districts in Bihar. It will end with a grand procession in Patna, starting from Gandhi Maidan and concluding at the statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Ambedkar Park.

Senior opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tejashwi Yadav, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc, are also present at the yatra.

Multiple other INDIA bloc leaders have also attended the yatra at various points. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have joined the rally.

Other chief ministers, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, also participated in the yatra.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Election Commission of India, stating that the poll body has lost its credibility.

The RJD leader lauded the support received during the Voter Adhikar Yatra and said that the people of Bihar will dethrone the incumbent NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government from Bihar.

"The Election Commission of India has lost its credibility. The BJP has been exposed...The public will throw them out of power and a message will be sent to the nation from Bihar. Those who want to destroy the Constitution, democracy will be given a befitting reply...We received huge support in the yatra," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnia said that today the youth and the poor of Bihar are standing with Rahul Gandhi.

"Bihar has taken a new turn. The voice of change is resounding in Bihar... As long as Rahul Gandhi is there, the Constitution is safe, democracy is safe, the people are safe, and the country is safe. Therefore, the journey that Rahul Gandhi has undertaken to protect the rights of Bihar and the country, today, the entire state of Bihar, the leaders of the INDIA alliance, and the youth of the country are looking towards him with faith. The youth and the poor of Bihar are fully standing with Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The rally began on August 18, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav riding together in Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan and others.

The INDIA bloc leaders visited around 110 assembly constituencies in the poll-bound state, covered over 1,300 kilometres, and saw the presence of multiple leaders. (ANI)

