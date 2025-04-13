India News | VP Dhankar, Delhi CM and Other Dignitaries Attend Mahanatya Samrat Vikramaditya Program

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the 'Mahanatya Samrat Vikramaditya' program on Saturday.

Vice President Dhankar stated that with India's constant progress in development, it was natural that the country's attachment towards cultural programs would increase.

"When India is progressing so much in development, emerging as a superpower, the world's eyes are on India. It is natural that our attachment towards cultural programs should increase...The huge change that has come due to the progress made in the last 10 years is a pleasant sign," Dhankar said, addressing the event.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said it was inspiring for such a grand event to be organised in the national capital, further stating that it reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.'

"It is indeed an inspiring moment for us that such a grand event is being organised in Delhi, the capital of the country, away from the boundaries of states. It shows 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' which is the vision of our PM Modi," said Gupta.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said that heroes and great men brought the country pride and glory, further stating that Santana culture would always flow like the bright and pure water of the Ganges.

"We are fortunate. The heroes and great men of this place always brought India's pride and glory in their era. They established the fact in front of the world that this culture can never end. This Sanatana culture will always flow like the bright and pure water of the Ganges," the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

The grand cultural production, which was based on the life of the legendary emperor Samrat Vikramaditya, was held at Madhavdas Park at the historic Red Fort.

'Mahanatya' is a spectacular theatrical presentation that brings to life the inspiring saga of Samrat Vikramaditya- the iconic emperor of Ujjain, renowned for his valour, sense of justice, and patronage of arts and learning. (ANI)

