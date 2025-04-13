Mumbai, April 13: Fraudsters impersonating representatives of a reputed stock trading firm duped a 66-year-old businessman of INR 55 lakh in a sophisticated online scam. The victim, who trades in electrical parts, was lured through a fake WhatsApp group and a fraudulent trading app. Believing he was investing in IPOs and stock options, the man transferred large sums over a period of two months. The scam came to light when withdrawal attempts were blocked with demands for additional payments.

According to a Times of India report, the fraud began in December 2024 when the businessman came across a link promoting stock market investments. Clicking on it led him to a WhatsApp group where a man named Manoj Joshi introduced himself as the chief investment officer of a reputed firm. Joshi convinced the trader to install a fake trading app via a shared link, which appeared professional and linked his mobile number to an account. What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here’s How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

Initially, the app credited INR 3,000 as a voting reward, boosting the victim’s confidence. Joshi encouraged him to invest in Initial Public Offerings and options trading, claiming they guaranteed high returns. Over time, the trader transferred a total of INR 55.41 lakh, while the app displayed rising profits that further convinced him of its authenticity. Online Trading Scam in Thane: Man Loses Over INR 42 Lakh in Stock Trading Fraud in Badlapur, Case Registered.

The situation turned suspicious in February when the victim attempted to withdraw his earnings. He was told to pay a 5 per cent commission on profits, INR 22 lakh, for the process to begin. After negotiating and paying INR 15 lakh, he received no returns and was faced with repeated demands for more money. Realising the fraud, he filed a police complaint, and the Central Cyber Cell has since launched an investigation into the scam.

