New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed sorrow over the demise of V S Achuthanandan on Monday and said that the former Kerala Chief Minister "dedicated his life to public service and social causes."

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri V.S. Achuthanandan ji. He was a seasoned politician who dedicated his life to public service and social causes. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti," Singh said in a post on X.

Leaders across the political spectrum paid their tributes to Achuthanandan, a veteran CPI-M leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences on the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Achuthanandan and said the late leader devoted several years of his life to the state's development.

PM Modi recalled his interactions when both of them served as Chief Ministers of their respective states.

"Saddened by the passing of former Kerala CM Shri VS Achuthanandan Ji. He devoted many years of his life to public service and Kerala's progress. I recall our interactions when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He also attached a photograph of their meeting.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar expressed his condolences on the demise of "true grassroot level leader" V S Achuthanandan, who passed away at the age of 101.

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister Achuthanandan was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after a cardiac arrest.

"Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of V.S. Achuthanandan, veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala. A true grassroots-level leader who remained steadfast in his ideals. His contributions to society and the State's politics will always be remembered," Governor Arlekar said in a post on X. (ANI)

