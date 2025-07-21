New Delhi, July 21: Jagdeep Dhankhar, the 14th Vice President of India, tendered his resignation on Monday, citing health reasons. His resignation comes with two years still remaining in office. Dhankhar, who assumed office in August 2022 after a sweeping victory in the Vice-Presidential election, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, July 21.

In his letter, he invoked Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution, which provides for the resignation of the Vice President. Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation will now trigger the constitutional process to elect a new Vice President of India, say experts. Since the Vice President also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the post cannot remain vacant for long, experts added. Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns As Vice President of India, Cites Health Issues.

According to political observers, there is a strong likelihood that the election of Dhankhar’s successor will be held soon, as mandated by the Constitution to ensure continuity in the functioning of the upper house of Parliament. Dhankhar had been hospitalised multiple times over the past year for health concerns, most recently in Nainital. The exact nature of his illness has not been disclosed.

Born on May 18, 1951, in Kithana village, Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, Jagdeep Dhankhar rose from humble beginnings as a “Kisan Putra” (farmer’s son) to hold some of the highest constitutional offices in India. He completed his schooling at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, and graduated with a B.Sc. followed by an LLB from the University of Rajasthan. Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as VP: How Is a New Vice President of India Elected? Who Can Cast Vote?.

Dhankhar began his professional career as an advocate in 1979, becoming a Senior Advocate designated by the Rajasthan High Court in 1990. He practised in the Supreme Court of India and held the position of President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association. He entered politics in 1989 as a Lok Sabha MP from Jhunjhunu on a Janata Dal ticket. He was appointed Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar government (1990-1991). From 1993 to 1998, he served as an MLA from Kishangarh in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

In July 2019, Dhankhar was appointed Governor of West Bengal, where he had a turbulent relationship with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Jagdeep Dhankhar was named the NDA’s candidate for Vice President on July 16, 2022, and formally filed his nomination on July 18. Supported by the BJP and its allies, Dhankhar won the August 6, 2022, election by a record margin, receiving 528 votes out of 710, defeating opposition candidate Margaret Alva, who secured only 182 votes. It was the largest winning margin in a Vice-Presidential race since 1992. Trinamool Congress had abstained from the vote.

As Vice President, Dhankhar also served as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, where he presided over key legislative debates. As Dhankhar steps down, his legacy as a constitutional authority, legal luminary, and advocate for democratic procedures will continue to shape discussions around the role of the Vice Presidency in contemporary India.

Full Text of Vice President Dhankhar’s Resignation Letter:

Respected Rashtrapati ji,

To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution.

I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.

I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.

The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory.

I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy.

It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honour.

As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future.

