Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday called the Waqf Amendment Act a "boon" for the poor and women from the Muslim community.

"The Waqf law has emerged as a boon for the poor and women of the Muslim community. 80% of the Muslim community consists of these very people. This is a turning point in Muslim politics," Sharma told ANI.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session. The President also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh said that everyone has the right to approach the court.

Singh emphasised that the government would state its position on the matter.

Speaking on the issue to ANI, Singh said, "Everyone has the right to protest. Everyone has the right to move court. We will learn what the Court does or does not do. The government will present its position. Parliament has the right to pass a Bill, and I don't think the Court will interfere."

He also addressed concerns over the alleged control of Waqf properties, asserting that "A lot of the land is falsely and forcibly controlled by the Waqf."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav on Monday criticized the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it "absolutely unconstitutional." Yadav also expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will ultimately strike it down.

Speaking to ANI, Ramgopal Yadav accused the government of disregarding the Constitution and using the Act to divert public attention from pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation.

"The Act is absolutely unconstitutional. The government has formed this by overlooking the Constitution. This has been done to divert the public's attention from unemployment, inflation, law and order. This has appealed against in the Court. I am confident that the Supreme Court will cancel this," the Samajwadi Party MP said.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the largest body of Islamic scholars in India, has moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the new law's "constitutional validity."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and others also approached the Supreme Court. (ANI)

