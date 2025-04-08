Bengaluru, April 8: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the KSEAB or Karnataka Class 12th exam results today, April 8, 2025. The Karnataka 2nd PUC results were announced at a press conference held by the Board officials. It must be noted that the direct link to check the KSEAB PUC 2 results will be available after 1:30 PM today at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Students can check the Karnataka PUC 2 exam 1 results by visiting the official website at karresults.nic.in. This year, the Karnataka 2 PUC examination was held from March 1 to March 20. The KSEAB Class 12th exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Class 12 examinations began with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with Hindi.

Here's the direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025.

How To Check KSEAB Class 12th Result 2025:

Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your Karnataka PUC 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Check result and take printout for future reference

After the exams concluded, the Karnataka PUC 2 answer key were released on March 21. With the evaluation of answer sheets of all subjects now complete, the final results have been announced. While the Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12 results have been announced, it must be noted that the result link will go live at 1:30 PM on the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Board will issue the official mark sheets in the coming days. Students who pass the KSEAB 2nd PUC exams will be eligible to apply for undergraduate courses in universities and colleges nationwide.

