India News | Waqf Bill Aimed at Marginalising Muslims: Rahul

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the Waqf (Amendment) Bill a weapon, aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights.

Agency News PTI| Apr 03, 2025 02:20 AM IST
New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the Waqf (Amendment) Bill a weapon, aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future."

He added, "The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion."

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill late in night after a 12-hour debate.

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against.

The Bill will now come up in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

