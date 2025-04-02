Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Questioning the logic behind the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said the government should not "interfere" in the matters of faith, claiming that several temples in India are owners of properties.

The bill, which seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management, is being debated in Lok Sabha.

"What is the need to interfere in Waqf properties? The least the government can do is to prevent misuse (of Waqf properties)," Awhad told reporters.

The NCP (SP) MLA conceded that Muslim leaders had misused Waqf properties. "Even Ambani's residence is situated on Waqf land,' he claimed.

Awhad said Waqf land is donated by wealthy Muslims for the community welfare and that the government shouldn't eye these properties.

"Several tracts of land in the Marathwada region belonged to erstwhile Nizam rulers. No one can claim the (ownership) right on the donated land," he said while slamming the Waqf bill.

"Gold is stacked in several temples in south India which is their property. What is the need to go into people's faith? Our temples also have properties,' 'he added.

