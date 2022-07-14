New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) It was a warm and humid Thursday in the ational capital as the maximum temperature settled three notches above normal at 38.4 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some parts of the city witnessed very light rain or drizzle between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Also Read | Mission Shakti: Ministry of WCD Issues Detailed Guidelines for Scheme.

"Traces of rain were recorded in Palam, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar while 2 mm rain was recorded at Mayur Vihar and 0.5 mm at Delhi University," the weather office said.

Similar weather is likely on Friday, the IMD said.

Also Read | Delhi: Traffic Signals in National Capital To Soon Have Electronic Signages Indicating Speed Limits, Timer Displays.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 38 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively,” an official said.

The city's minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

According to the IMD, the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 65 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "satisfactory" (90) category around 8 pm on Thursday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)