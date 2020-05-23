India News | Water Level of Brahmaputra Rises Due to Incessant Rainfall

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 23 (ANI): Following incessant rainfall in the area, the water level of the Brahmaputra river is gradually rising.

Speaking to ANI, SC Kalita, Central Water Commission, said: "The water level is rising gradually since May 16 due to continuous rain in the region, it is increasing 1-2 cm every 2-3 hours."

According to a flood report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Friday, Jia Bharali river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra river, is flowing above the danger level.

Due to the rising level of Brahmaputra, 630 people in Barpeta district of Assam have been affected, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

The report also stated that 15 villages in the districts of Darrang and Nagaon have been affected by the rising water level. (ANI)

