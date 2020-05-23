Heat Wave Conditions Prevail in Rajasthan, Highest Temperature Recorded at 46.6 Degrees Celsius: Met Department

Heat wave. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Jaipur, May 23: Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday and the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Churu at 46.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The day temperature in Kota was 45.9 degrees Celsius, while Jaisalmer and Bikaner recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius each, the meteorological department said.

The maximum temperature in Barmer and Ganganagar was 44.2 and 44.1 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. Jaipur and Jodhpur each recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, while the day temperature in Ajmer and Dabok (Udaipur) was 42.4 and 41.2 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said.

The weather conditions in the state would remain the same till Sunday, it said.

