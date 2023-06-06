Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) A maiden rafting trial was held successfully on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, an official said, as authorities focus on boosting tourism in the border district.

GoWild Adventures, in collaboration with the Poonch Development Authority and the district administration, organised the rafting trial from Kalai to Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge, he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary inaugurated the rafting trail on the Suran river-bed near Sheromani Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib, passing through Bainch en route to Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge Poonch.

Interacting with the participants of rafting trail, Choudhary said rafting is expected to boost tourism in the region.

The event was supported by the White Water Rafting Federation of J-K, which provided technical assistance and expertise.

"Poonch is blessed with perennial rivers like Suran river which hold great potential for adventure enthusiasts and adventure tourists. We are expecting a positive output on the tourism front with such initiatives," the deputy commissioner said.

Chief Executive Officer, Poonch Development Authority, Mohd Tanveer said the trials were aimed at promoting adventure tourism in the region.

