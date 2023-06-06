Mumbai, June 6: In a suspected case of rape-cum-murder, the naked body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a hostel of south Mumbai on Tuesday evening, police sources said. The victim was a student of a prominent college in Bandra, and she was staying on the 4th floor of the Savitribai Phule Girls hostel on Marine Drive. Agra Shocker: Neighbour Kills 9-Year-Old Girl, Stores Body in Cupboard After Being Caught Stealing Money in Jagdishpura, Arrested.

Following an alert around 4 p.m., a team from the Marine Drive Police Station along with senior officers rushed to the spot. The girl, hailing from Akola, was preparing to go to her home in a couple of days, according to the other inmates. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father of Minor Rape Survivor Dies by Suicide Alleging Delay in Registering FIR in Jalaun.

As per preliminary information, the security guard of the hostel, identified as Prakash Kanojia, is reportedly missing. The police have not yet officially commented whether the incident is a murder or suicide, or involving any kind of assault. The Divisional DCP, the Crime Branch, and local police's special team are handling the investigations.

