New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) India's maiden World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled for next month in Mumbai, has attracted over one lakh registrations for 32 different challenges set for content creators from across the globe.

The Create in India Challenge (CIC) Season-1 has received entries from over 60 countries and the grand finale will be held during the first WAVES Summit from May 1 to 4 at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre, said an official statement.

Also Read | Electronics Manufacturing Growth: Industry Sees Growth in 10 Years, Creates 25 Lakh Jobs, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"From this exceptional pool of talent, 750 finalists will be given the opportunity to showcase their creative skills and outcomes at Creatosphere – a specially curated platform featuring innovation across animation, comics, AI, XR, gaming, music and more, as part of WAVES 2025," the statement said.

The winners of these challenges will be conferred the prestigious 'WAVES Creator Awards' in a grand red carpet ceremony on May 2.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Naming BJP Leader, Others in Facebook Video Alleging Harassment.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Friday reviewed the preparations for the Summit at the Jio Convention Centre.

The Creatosphere at WAVES will have 43 international finalists showcasing their talents from across 20 countries, including Argentina, Germany, the United States, Greece, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Canada.

In India, the challenges saw enthusiastic participation from across all 28 states and eight Union Territories, underscoring the truly national footprint of the initiative.

With the youngest finalist just 12 years old and the oldest at 66, the initiative showcases a truly inclusive creative platform that transcends age, the statement said.

From making education accessible through the Innovate 2 Educate Challenge to reviving India's textile legacy with 'Make the World Wear Khadi', the challenges span tradition and technology, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)