New Delhi, April 18: The electronics manufacturing industry has seen a five times growth in the last 10 years, surpassing Rs 11 lakh crore while the entire ecosystem has created 25 lakh jobs, Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Friday.

In the last decade, electronics exports have risen six times to surpass Rs 3.25 lakh crore, said the minister while inaugurating VVDN Technologies' SMT (Surface Mount Technology) Line in Manesar, Haryana. This will enable VVDN to manufacture large and complex products such as AI servers, networking equipment and motherboards — helping reduce import dependence and strengthening India's supply chain resilience. Hiring in India for White-Collar Gig Jobs Rises 17% YoY in FY25, 6.8 Million Professionals Become Part of Workforce: Foundit Report.

"In global market, Indian products, given their reliability and respect for IP rights, have an advantage, and it is being recognised globally," said the minister, adding that the recently-approved Rs 22,919 crore electronics components PLI will further improve the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The inauguration ceremony marked a major milestone for the "Design and Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, showcasing the growing strength of India’s domestic capabilities in electronics product engineering and high-volume manufacturing.

The newly inaugurated SMT Line is VVDN’s largest, supporting PCB sizes up to 850mm x 560mm, with a high-speed capacity of 250,000 CPH (components per hour). In parallel, the Mechanical Innovation Park, spanning 1,50,000 sq. ft., will house mold and tool-making setups, including CNC, EDM, and Wire Cut machines, and modern injection molding machines — creating a fully integrated mechanical design-to-manufacturing ecosystem.

With these new facilities, VVDN said it is poised to add a combined total of over 3,000 skilled professionals, furthering the government’s vision of employment generation and high-tech skilling. During his visit, the minister also visited VVDN’s R&D Labs – Server R&D Lab, 5G R&D Lab and Video Image Tuning Lab. He also witnessed India’s AI server ‘Adipoli’ at VVDN Technologies. Hiring in India for White-Collar Jobs Remains Stable, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Making Significant Mark With 25% YoY Growth: Report.

Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the smartphones emerged as India’s largest export category in the first 10 months of FY25 -- marking a major success story under the government’s PLI scheme.

