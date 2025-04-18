Mumbai, April 18: A 35-year-old man, Praveen Gowda Belur, died by suicide near Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru after posting a distressing video on Facebook. In the video, Belur accused several individuals of subjecting him to months of mental and physical harassment, naming BJP Mandal President Muniraju Gowda and local councillor Bhagyamma among others.

Belur alleged that for the past two months, he had been mentally harassed by Kiran Gowda, Harish, Bhaskar Narayanappa, Doddahagade Madhu Gowda, and Saravana. He specifically urged authorities not to spare Kiran Gowda, whom he held primarily responsible for his suffering. Additionally, he accused Krishna Gowda of repeatedly harassing women over phone calls. Bengaluru Shocker: 40-Year-Old Marketing Professional Allegedly Dies by Suicide at Home After Fight With Estranged Wife in Ganigarahalli, Investigation Underway.

In a more serious allegation, Belur claimed that he was physically assaulted by Muniraju Gowda, Bhagyamma, and her husband, Srinivas. He said he was tricked into visiting Muniraju’s house under the guise of a financial discussion, where a group of people allegedly beat him for two hours and confiscated his phone. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

Following the incident, Belur was found dead, hanging from a tree near a local school in Anekal. The video has sparked widespread attention and calls for a thorough investigation into the allegations and circumstances leading to his death.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

