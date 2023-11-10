Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 10 (ANI): West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha supported the Lok Sabha ethics panel's report recommending the 'expulsion' of TMC leader Mahua Moitra from the house.

BJP leader Sinha demanded Moitra's resignation for her alleged involvement in the cash-for-query case. TMC leader Mahua Moitra was accused of sharing her parliament credentials with a businessman.

"The ethics committee has recommended 'expulsion' of TMC leader and has kept its demand in front of the Lok Sabha speaker. They have made a correct decision and we (BJP) stand with them," Sinha told ANI.

"Mahua Moitra should give her resignation without extending the matter. Even her party, the Trinamool Congress had left her side saying it is her 'personal matter', Sinha said.

The ethics panel committee adopted a draft report against TMC leader Mahua Moitra with a 6:4 majority.

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was held on Thursday wherein it adopted the report with a 6:4 majority.

According to panel chairman Vinod Sonkar, six members of the committee supported the report, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur, while four members opposed it.

He further said that the panel will submit a 'detailed report' to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday."The recommendation report by the Parliament Ethics Committee has been adopted by the Committee with a 6:4 majority. Congress MP Preneet Kaur is one of the six MPs who supported the draft. A detailed report is being submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker tomorrow...The action, whatever it is, will be taken by the Speaker," Sonkar said.

Earlier last month, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra's cash-for-questions case reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times."On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai," according to the draft report of the ethics committee. (ANI)

