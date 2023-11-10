Mumbai, November 10: Russian President Vladimir Putin has been engulfed in rumours about his alleged deteriorating health. Several reports have claimed that Vladimir Putin is using a body double to attend public gatherings and meetings to cover up his illness. Now, rumours are flying high, claiming the Russian leader had plastic surgery. A video has been doing rounds on social media wherein the 71-year-old was seen struggling to smile. Russia President Vladimir Putin Collapses in Bedroom After Suffering Heart Attack, Say Reports.

Internet users speculated that Vladimir Putin had “butt filler” injections on his face after seeing his swollen cheeks in a video. The footage emerged following Putin’s visit to a function in Rostov-on-Don in his country this week. "What the f*** is going on?" a user asked on X, formerly Twitter. Another user joked, "Did he get stung by bees in both of his cheeks?" The video also caught Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko's attention. "What's up with Putin's cheeks?" he asked. Vladimir Putin Using Body Doubles? Claims of Russian President Being ‘Terminally Ill’ Fly Again After Despot Caught Looking for Watch on Wrong Wrist.

Anton Gerashchenko Shares Video

What's up with Putin's cheeks? (This is a recent video) pic.twitter.com/5aXQUVWFTQ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 8, 2023

The Kremlin had to deny once more that Putin has a body double. It said on Saturday, “We have only one Putin.” This came after rumours that the Russian President had died ten days ago and was replaced by one or more lookalikes. Last month too, the Kremlin strongly denied Putin’s death at his Valdai home north of Moscow. A Telegram channel called General SVR, which often claimed the Russian President had cancer and was dying reported his death. However, these reports were false, and the former spy has mostly kept away from Russia’s religious leaders since then.

