Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday emphasised the significance of linguistic diversity, highlighted the state government's recognition of various languages and stressed the importance of preserving and celebrating one's mother tongue on International Mother Language Day.

Addressing a gathering to mark International Mother Language Day, West Bengal CM Banerjee said, "Every year, we celebrate this day as this day belongs to everyone. The language I speak is my mother tongue, and I will have feelings towards it, but our government has also recognised many other languages."

Banerjee said that while people naturally feel connected to their mother tongue, the state government has made efforts to acknowledge and promote various other languages spoken in the region.

She specifically mentioned the recognition of languages such as Kurukh, Olchiki, Rajbanshi, Kamta Puri, Hindi, Urdu, and Kurmali in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee further highlighted Bengali's global standing, ranking fifth in the world and second in Asia, underscoring its cultural and historical significance.

She wished everyone well in celebrating their mother tongue, emphasising the importance of preserving and respecting linguistic diversity.

Notably, International Mother Language Day is celebrated on February 21 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and to support the preservation of languages. The day was first announced by UNESCO in 1999.

