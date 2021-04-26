New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) With the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.

Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19.

"The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols," Modi tweeted.

