Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that he is hopeful that Rahul Gandhi would get justice from the higher court in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday refused to stay on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

Reacting to this Sanjay Raut said, "We are hopeful that Rahul Gandhi would get justice from the higher court and his plea would be heard and his disqualification as MP would be revoked. Centre was trying to target him."

He said, "Due to Ajit Pawar, they (the Shinde faction) left Shiv Sena, and now they have formed an alliance again. CM Eknath Shinde and his 40 thieves are now saying that the government has become stronger and they are friends. This is all pretence."

Raut further said, "There's no need for mediation to talk to Raj Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are brothers. My friendship with Raj Thackeray is known to everybody. Our political paths have separated but we have shared a large part of our lives with each other. We still have an emotional attachment. Both of them can talk to each other over the phone."

On Ajit Pawar's age jibe at Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut said, "Sharad Pawar always inspires us. Balasaheb Thackeray was 84-86 years old, we always drew inspiration and strength from him. It is not about the age." (ANI)

