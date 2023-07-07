New Delhi, July 7: A national Sikh conclave here on Friday formed an 11-member team to confer with the government on the Uniform Civil Code to ensure the community's rights and practices are not tinkered with, an office-bearer said. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Harmit Singh Kalka said the draft of the UCC is yet to be released by the Central government so "there could not be a decision whether it is to be supported or opposed." Uniform Civil Code: UCC Is a Humanitarian Issue and Is Important for the Public, Says Mahesh Jethmalani (Watch Video).

An 11-member committee has been formed to interact with the Central government to ensure there is no tinkering with the rights of Sikhs and their religious practices, Kalka told a press conference after the Sikh conclave held at the Rakabganj gurdwara.

People from the Sikh community including former judges and bureaucrats from 13 states participated in the conclave, he said.