New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): In accordance with the directions of the Union Home Ministry, the Transport Battalion, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Behlana Camp, Chandigarh, organised the 18th edition of Mission Recruitment (Rozgar Mela) on Saturday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a press release.

The initiative marked another significant milestone in the Centre's mission-driven approach towards transparent, timely, and inclusive recruitment, aimed at strengthening public institutions and empowering the youth.

According to the release, the appointment letters were formally handed over to selected candidates by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in the august presence of senior officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force and other dignitaries.

During the ceremony, a total of 107 candidates received appointment letters for various ministries and departments. These included 10 appointments in ITBP, 36 in CRPF, 30 in CISF, 8 in Assam Rifles, 2 in Bank of Baroda, 3 in Union Bank, and 18 in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, reflecting the wide spectrum of public service opportunities being generated through the Rozgar Mela

Addressing the gathering, Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated the newly appointed candidates and their families, describing the occasion as a proud milestone that reflects years of dedication, discipline, and perseverance. He emphasised that public service is a responsibility where government policies translate into tangible outcomes for citizens. The Union Minister stated that these appointees will play a crucial role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release said.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, Puri noted that since the launch of Rozgar Mela, more than 11 lakh appointment letters have been issued across the country, reinforcing the government's commitment to mission-mode recruitment.

He stressed that the appointments made in Chandigarh were not ceremonial, but part of a sustained effort to strengthen India's administrative and service delivery mechanisms. Speaking on India's economic transformation, Puri traced the country's journey from managing scarcity to building capability at scale.

He cited India's strong growth outlook, rising global standing, expansion in manufacturing, exports, logistics, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. Emphasising the inclusive nature of development, he remarked, "We are not just looking for growth, but growth with social inclusion."

The Union Minister further underlined sewa (service) as the cornerstone of public administration, reminding recruits that authority in government is a duty towards citizens. He urged them to build their professional lives on the pillars of competence, integrity, and courtesy, which together form the foundation of effective and trustworthy governance.

Later in the programme, Union MoS (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh virtually addressed the Rozgar Mela being held simultaneously across 44 locations nationwide. He stated that out of the total appointment letters distributed during this edition, nearly 49,200 pertain to the Ministry of Home Affairs and its allied forces, underscoring the government's focus on strengthening internal security.

At the culmination of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed appointment letters to newly recruited youth across various government departments and organisations through video conference. Addressing the candidates, the Prime Minister motivated the newly inducted employees and reiterated the government's vision of youth-led national development through meaningful employment opportunities.

He underscored the responsibility that comes with public service, stating that the present moment also brings citizens closer to their constitutional duties. Recalling that on January 24, the Constitution formally accepted Jana Gana Mana as the National Anthem and Vande Mataram as the National Song, the Prime Minister highlighted the enduring values they represent. He described the appointment letters not merely as official documents, but as an invitation to nation-building and a sankalp patra--a pledge guiding the collective journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi remarked that the beginning of the year 2026 symbolises new hopes and opportunities and, with Vasant Panchami having been celebrated a day earlier, a new 'Vasant' is unfolding in the lives of the newly appointed youth. Extending his heartfelt congratulations, he reiterated that connecting youth with skills and providing opportunities for employment and self-employment has remained a core priority of his government, leading to the launch of the Rozgar Mela in mission mode.

Highlighting India's economic strength, the Prime Minister stated that India is the only major economy in the world to have doubled its GDP within a single decade. He added that more than a hundred countries are investing in India through Foreign Direct Investment, reflecting growing global confidence in India's development trajectory, the press release said. (ANI)

