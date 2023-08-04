Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has slammed the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi over the promise of waiving farmers' debt and said that they forgot to do so after returning to power.

“During 2018 assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi counted till ten (representing 10 days) to waive off farmers’ debt, at that time I felt he (Gandhi) was reciting 123 songs from Madhuri Dixit’s film Tezaab. After that the Congress government came to power in the state and they forgot the count,” Shekhawat said.

Now Congress is arriving with a written guarantee card. We did not give any guarantee to the public but we worked, he added.

Shekhawat arrived here in the city to perform Bhoomi Pujan of several projects on the call of Madhya Pradesh’s Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silavat on Friday.

Meanwhile, the union minister also attacked Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over his question about BJP’s CM face in Rajasthan.

“Wherever BJP is in opposition, there is such a situation that we fight elections with collective leadership and the party which has the most popular face in the world does not need to struggle for a face. The parliamentary board has to decide who will be the chief minister,” he said.

Reacting to the matter of former minister Rajendra Guddha, the union minister Shekhawat said, “CM Gehlot has an old track record of suppressing and destroying every voice raised against the government and against him by misuse of the agency and the police. All his rivals, whether it is the family of Parasram Maderna, Ramsingh Vishnoi's family, Poonamchand Vishnoi's family, there are many such examples, all of them have been removed from his (Gehlot) way by the misuse of the agency.”

When asked about Guddha joining BJP, he said that neither there has been any thought on this, nor discussion has taken place nor its requirement felt.

Besides, reacting to the case of gang-rape of a girl and burnt in a furnace in Bhilwara Rajasthan, the union minister added that this incident in Bhilwara district was unfortunate. There were many such children with whom such incidents happened in Rajasthan. Women and girls are not safe anywhere in Rajasthan.

“The Gehlot government has committed the sin of making the black spot on Rajasthan, which was once known as the state of culture and known by the names of Panna Bai, Padmani and Meerabai,” he added. (ANI)

